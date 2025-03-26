236 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after acquiring an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 276,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,905,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,698,003,000 after purchasing an additional 253,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $997.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $965.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $863.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,876.48. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

