22,609 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IUSB stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

