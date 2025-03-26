222 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Graney & King LLC

Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $493.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $311.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.97.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.