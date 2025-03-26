185,780 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 185,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,071,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $885.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.00.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $21,494,560 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.