16,489 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.