15,996 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

HP Trading Down 0.8 %

HP stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

