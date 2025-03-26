14,270 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Journey Beyond Wealth LLC

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
VUG opened at $391.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $388.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.05.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
