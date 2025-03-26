123,511 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Bought by Sellwood Investment Partners LLC

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

