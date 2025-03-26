12,263 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Bought by Graney & King LLC

Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

