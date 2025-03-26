1,216 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,195.85. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,755 shares of company stock worth $29,792,021. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.63.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
