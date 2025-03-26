1,216 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,195.85. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,755 shares of company stock worth $29,792,021. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.