1,193 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 72,800.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv by 87.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $222.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average of $207.18.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.