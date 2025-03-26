10,907 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
