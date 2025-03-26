108,489 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 4.2% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

