10,408 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

