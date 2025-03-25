Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 645035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.
Separately, UBS Group cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
