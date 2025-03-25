Zircuit Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.65 Million (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Zircuit token can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zircuit has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Zircuit has a total market capitalization of $94.16 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,048.05 or 0.99849909 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86,762.36 or 0.99522206 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zircuit Profile

Zircuit launched on November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,491,598,748 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.04113707 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $20,284,555.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zircuit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

