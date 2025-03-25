Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.18.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $658,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.