Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,641 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

