Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $149.44. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

