Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $21,494,560. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $191.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.25 billion, a PE ratio of 156.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

