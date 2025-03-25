Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after buying an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,791,000 after buying an additional 417,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after buying an additional 341,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $377.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

