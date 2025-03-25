Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

