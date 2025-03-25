Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 20,460 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.