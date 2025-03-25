Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 79,181 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 9.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $152,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 77,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.80 and a 200-day moving average of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.