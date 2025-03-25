Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.50) and last traded at GBX 695 ($8.98), with a volume of 463272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($9.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Zegona Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZEG

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 530.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 413.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, insider Richard Williams acquired 12,363 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,946.52 ($64,538.73). 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.