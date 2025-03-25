YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.83. Approximately 388,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,009,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YPF. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,009,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,687,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,745,000 after buying an additional 1,257,616 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $45,664,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,092.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,213,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after acquiring an additional 840,842 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

