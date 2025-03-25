Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.03. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.

Yangarra Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.19.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

