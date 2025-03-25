Xponance Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.