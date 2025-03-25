Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

