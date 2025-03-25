Xponance Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.23.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

