Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership reduced its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,227,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,517 shares during the quarter. Li Auto accounts for approximately 100.0% of Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.68% of Li Auto worth $173,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,643,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,410 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 530,390 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 177,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Price Performance

LI opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

