Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11.90 Per Share

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 112.5% increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of WYN opened at GBX 300.20 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 312.60. The firm has a market cap of £69.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($5.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53.
Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynnstay Group will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($6.07) to GBX 430 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.
Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.
