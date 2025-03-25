WorthPointe LLC Purchases 5,110 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

WorthPointe LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 861.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 964,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 864,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,721,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $3,574,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $780.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

