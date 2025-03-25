WorthPointe LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

