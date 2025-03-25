Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.