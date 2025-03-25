Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $784,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Copart by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 126,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,480 shares of company stock worth $21,667,683. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

