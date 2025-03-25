Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in WESCO International by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in WESCO International by 12,056.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

WESCO International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $216.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.