Whittier Trust Co. Invests $95,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $10,088,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,613,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amentum Trading Up 1.6 %

AMTM opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

