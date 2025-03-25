Whittier Trust Co. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 551.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in General Motors by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 5,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $4,659,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,750,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,227,000 after purchasing an additional 485,264 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

