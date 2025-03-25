Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,613,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $1,189,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

