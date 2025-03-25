Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 557.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,060,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,716,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 616,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 232,620.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter.

EWS opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $798.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

