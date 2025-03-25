Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 3.6% increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IGI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,705. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.