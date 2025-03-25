Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WIW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 75,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.