Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:HIX opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $4.54.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
