Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HIX opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.