Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 106,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,700,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,272,000 after purchasing an additional 72,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $373.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.85. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.07.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

