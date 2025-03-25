Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 22,059 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,059 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up about 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 214,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 127,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLX stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

