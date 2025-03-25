Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.67 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

