Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $853,000 in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 310,260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WES opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $33.64 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.85%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

