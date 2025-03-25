Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.