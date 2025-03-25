W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%.

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of W.A.G payment solutions stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 60.60 ($0.78). 1,734,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.51. The stock has a market cap of £503.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.13. W.A.G payment solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.14).

About W.A.G payment solutions

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

